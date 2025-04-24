Oregon wildlife officials investigate reports of sick and dead brown pelicans on the coast

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife says it's investigating reports of sick and dead brown pelicans along the Oregon coast.

The agency says two pelicans found in Newport tested negative for Avian Flu. Test results are pending for disease and domoic acid toxicity.

Brown pelicans migrate north along the Oregon coast from Southern California in the spring.

Juvenile birds can become fatigued and stop to rest. ODFW says some of the pelicans have been observed to appear tired but uninjured.

Domoic acid toxicity caused by harmful algal blooms in southern California have recently caused illness or death in dozens of brown pelicans and other animals.

There is an advisory in place for sport harvest of razor clams along the central and southern Oregon coast because of elevated levels of domoic acid.

If you find a sick, resting or dead pelican, you're advised to leave it alone and keep dogs leashed and away from wildlife.

