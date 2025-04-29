Scio teen arrested for threatening school

A 17-year-old from Scio was arrested Tuesday on charges related to threats of a school shooting.

The Linn County Sheriff says the threat was reported by a teacher on Monday evening.

The teen's family was contacted and it was determined the teen didn't have access to any firearms.

The teen admitted to making threats and said they weren't serious according to a news release from the Sheriff.

The teen was arrested and taken to the Linn Benton Juvenile Detention Center on charges of disorderly conduct.

