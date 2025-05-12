© 2025 KLCC

Voters are urged to return ballots and remember to sign the envelope

Published May 12, 2025 at 2:35 PM PDT

The Lane County elections office is urging voters to return their ballots as early as possible to make sure they're received in time to be counted.

The deadline to vote is May 20th. If you mail your ballot, it must be postmarked May 20th and be recieved no later than May 27th to be counted.

Ballots can be turned in by May 20th directly to the elections office or an official drop box by 8 p.m.

If you forget to sign the ballot envelope or your signature doesn't match your registration, you'll receive a notice from your county elections office.
News Briefs