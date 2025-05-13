OSP seeks public’s help in illegal killing of wild steelhead on North Umpqua River

Authorities are asking for public help to find people involved in the unlawful take and waste of a wild steelhead on the North Umpqua River in Douglas County.

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife division says they contacted a father and son last Thursday (May 8) at Amacher Park. A wild steelhead was later found stashed in the bushes near where they'd been fishing. Wild Steelhead retention is prohibited in the Umpqua River system.

The father and son were driving a gray or silver SUV. They may be from the Springfield area and sometimes fish the Dollar Hole on the Main Umpqua.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIP hotline at 800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677).

Please reference case number SP25-152261. Callers can remain anonymous.

