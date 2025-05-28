Tiny opossum finds a home at the Oregon Zoo

A tiny opossum that was found alone behind an apartment building in Lebanon has been placed at the Oregon Zoo.

The 9.5 ounce marsupial, estimated to be about three months old, had been cared for by the Chintimini Wildlife Center, who worked with state wildlife officials to bring him to the zoo.

The little guy was named Nigel by care staff and is living behind the scenes at the zoo. Eventually, he'll be visible to zoo visitors. The zoo says opossums are the only marsupials found in North America. They're considered invasive in the Pacific Northwest.