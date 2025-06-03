State Parks Day is this Saturday in Oregon

This Saturday, Oregonians can camp and park for free at state parks.

State Parks day is an annual tradition since 1998 to thank everyone who visits state parks.

The State Parks Department says it comes as they anticipate the busy summer season.

They will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 parks that charge them and camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites on June 7. State Parks Day also includes free events at many state parks. For a list of events, visit stateparks.oregon.gov/

