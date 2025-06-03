© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Parks Day is this Saturday in Oregon

KLCC
Published June 3, 2025 at 3:50 PM PDT
A view of the beach at Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park north of Florence.
Provided by Oregon State Parks Department
A view of the beach at Carl G. Washburne Memorial State Park north of Florence.

This Saturday, Oregonians can camp and park for free at state parks.

State Parks day is an annual tradition since 1998 to thank everyone who visits state parks.

The State Parks Department says it comes as they anticipate the busy summer season.

They will waive day-use parking fees at the 25 parks that charge them and camping fees for all tent, RV and horse campsites on June 7. State Parks Day also includes free events at many state parks. For a list of events, visit stateparks.oregon.gov/
News Briefs