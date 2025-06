A 23-year-old Waldport man died in a crash on Highway 101 near Seal Rock in Lincoln County Wednesday.

Just before 4:00 p.m., the sedan Jonathan Joseph Charles was driving southbound crossed into the northbound lane and struck a pickup truck driven by Kevin Nelsen of Santa Rosa, California.

Charles died at the scene, while Nelsen and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Highway 101 was impacted for about four hours during the on-scene investigation.