Life jacket loaner station now at Irish Bend, near Monroe

KLCC
Published July 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A new life jacket loaner station at Irish Bend near Monroe.
Courtesy of Benton County
A new life jacket loaner station at Irish Bend near Monroe.

There's a new life jacket loaner station now at Irish Bend Park, northeast of Monroe, along the Willamette River in Benton, County.
The loaner program allows people to borrow a life jacket for free and return it after use.
Life jacket loaner stations are part of a larger effort to improve water safety in the State.
There are stations at various parks along the Willamette River and other waterways.

It's a collaboration with the Oregon State Marine Board, Nautical Safety Foundation, and local agencies and non-profits.
