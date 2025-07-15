Life jacket loaner station now at Irish Bend, near Monroe

There's a new life jacket loaner station now at Irish Bend Park, northeast of Monroe, along the Willamette River in Benton, County.

The loaner program allows people to borrow a life jacket for free and return it after use.

Life jacket loaner stations are part of a larger effort to improve water safety in the State.

There are stations at various parks along the Willamette River and other waterways.

It's a collaboration with the Oregon State Marine Board, Nautical Safety Foundation, and local agencies and non-profits.

