Man arrested after shots fired in Eugene neighborhood

Eugene’s SWAT and Street Crime units arrested a man last night after they say he fired shots in a residential neighborhood.

Just before 9 PM, police were sent to the seventeen-hundred block of Balboa Street, near Cal Young Middle School. There, they say they determined shots had come from the home of 50-year-old Douglas Rodger Engel.

Authorities say they had an existing search warrant for the suspect. When he allegedly refused to exit his home, they deployed tactical gas.

Engel is being charged with reckless endangerment, fentanyl possession and multiple gun-related charges. Authorities say he is a felon.