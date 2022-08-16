© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
News

Man arrested after shots fired in Eugene neighborhood

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published August 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM PDT
Eugene’s SWAT and Street Crime units arrested a man last night after they say he fired shots in a residential neighborhood.

Just before 9 PM, police were sent to the seventeen-hundred block of Balboa Street, near Cal Young Middle School. There, they say they determined shots had come from the home of 50-year-old Douglas Rodger Engel.

Authorities say they had an existing search warrant for the suspect. When he allegedly refused to exit his home, they deployed tactical gas.

Engel is being charged with reckless endangerment, fentanyl possession and multiple gun-related charges. Authorities say he is a felon.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
