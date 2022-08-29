© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
News

Wastewater testing during Worlds found Hepatitis A present in Eugene

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published August 29, 2022 at 7:46 PM PDT
HepatitisA CDC.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Hepatitis A virus (HAV) is an RNA virus that can survive up to a month at room temperature.

During the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, a wastewater testing program was underway. Lane County’s Senior Public Health Officer, Dr. Patrick Luedtke, headed up the effort to test sewage for a variety of viruses.

Once all the medals had been won and the athletes and guests from 200 countries were gone — results from the wastewater tests were reviewed. Luedtke says three Omicron variants (Ba.2, BA.4 and BA.5) were detected but health officials were relieved to find no new COVID variants or subvariants.

vaccine.jpg
Public Health Image Library
Hepatitis A is very contagious however the infection is preventable with a two-dose vaccine.

Luedtke said a surprising find from the waste in our sewers was Hepatitis A. “It was likely linked to somebody who traveled here,” he said. “And it’s really a heads up to us that we have a great Hepatitis-A vaccine—two doses and you are done for life you never need a booster. Those people who are not protected, Hepatitis A is still out there.”

people_hepa5_IAC.jpg
Public Health Image Library
The viral disease Hepatitis A is manifested here as icterus, or jaundice of the conjunctivae and facial skin.

Luedtke said there hasn’t been a Hepatitis A outbreak in the region for quite a while. The virus causes a highly contagious liver infection which affects the organ’s ability to function.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert