Life saving tips for a safe holiday on the water

With Labor Day weekend forecasts in the 80’s for much of the region, many folks will be looking to recreate in the water. Whether boating or swimming, there are some important safety tips to keep in mind.

The single most important item to protect you in a natural body of water like a river or a lake, is a well-fitting, Coast Guard approved life jacket. Dawn Johnson is with the Red Cross Cascades Region. She said even strong swimmers can run into trouble.

“The thing about open water is that you don’t know what’s underneath,” she told KLCC. “And it’s always, constantly changing. You may have a medical emergency which makes you not able to swim.”

Johnson said people should know that drownings are usually silent. Unlike what is often depicted in the movies, a drowning person most often sinks below the water without making a lot of splashing or noise. When swimming, there should always be a designated “water watcher”- especially when kids are around. She added- if you come across someone who is struggling in the water- the best practice to save them and not go under yourself is “Reach, throw, don’t go.”

To help someone struggling in the water, the Red Cross recommends reaching out with an arm or leg or throwing a floatation device to the victim. Don't go in after them because the chances are high that you could be pulled under and need rescue too.

Reaching assist is a method of helping someone out of the water by reaching out to that person with your hand, leg or an object. A throwing assist is a method of helping someone out of the water by throwing a floating object with a line attached. The best way to keep children safe around open water is to teach them to swim. Starting swimming lessons early gives kids an understanding of what they are capable of in open water and also teaches them safety tactics.

Eliza Shaw/American Red Cross/Eliza Shaw/American Red Cross / A child practices her floating skills under the watchful eye of a Red Cross swimming instructor.

In 2020, there were 91 reported boating incidents in Oregon and 26 recreational boating fatalities.

