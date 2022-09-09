Monkeypox vaccine clinics to begin in Lane County for those screened eligible

While the Monkeypox outbreak in Oregon doesn’t appear to be slowing, vaccine supply remains limited in counties impacted by the virus. Lane County is working with what it has.

Amanda McCluskey is with HIV Alliance. She said when folks call their health clinic about the virus, they go through a screening to determine if they are “at-risk” enough. “You know for some of our clients it’s been rather scary and anxiety provoking,” she said. “You know folks are very worried about this. And I think it’s also been a little frustrating how strict the criteria is for getting the vaccine.”

McCluskey said HIV Alliance expects the Oregon Health Authority to relax eligibility requirements-- as more vaccine arrives. According to Public Health officials, there have been 21 total confirmed cases of hMPXV, or monkeypox, virus in Lane County and zero new infections in the last two weeks.

Classical symptoms of monkeypox, also called h-MPXV, include pimple-like lesions which present on hands, limbs, trunk and sometimes genitals. Also, there is usually fever, headache and swollen lymph nodes. The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact with a sick person and perhaps from objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Early signs of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms include:



Fever.

Chills.

Headache.

Muscle aches.

Fatigue.

Swollen lymph nodes.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the JYNNEOS vaccine to allow healthcare providers to use the vaccine by intradermal injection for individuals 18 years of age and older who are determined to be at high risk for monkeypox infection. The change means one dose can be split into five doses.

There are several upcoming monkeypox vaccination clinics in Eugene. Lane County Public Health's website notes the following: Due to our limited supply of vaccine and current guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, we are not able to offer the vaccine to everyone at this time .

If you go through the screening and do not qualify at this time, please continue to monitor LCPH website and the Oregon Health Authority Monkeypox webpage for announcements on when vaccine is more widely available.

Call your healthcare provider to be evaluated for hMPXV (monkeypox) before receiving a vaccination. If you do not have a provider, call Lane County Public Health at (541) 682-4041.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) criteria for vaccine:

1. Cisgender men, transgender men, transgender women, and non-binary people who have sex with men AND who meet one or more of the following criteria:

a. have had more than one sex partner in an area experiencing community transmission in the prior 2 weeks; OR

b. have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the prior 3 months; OR

c. are taking HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis; OR

d. are living with HIV and meet criteria a or b

2. People of any gender or sexual orientation engaged in sex work or other forms of transactional sex

Lane County Public Health monkeypox vax clinics

Starting Sept. 14th:

Valley River Center

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday – noon to 7 PM

Sunday – 11 AM to 4 PM

Starting Sept. 10th:

ODHS (2885 Chad Dr) - Drive Through Only

Saturday and Sunday - 1 PM to 6 PM

Starting Sept 21st and running to Oct 16th:

PeaceHealth Annex (123 International Way, Springfield) Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday - noon to 7 PM

Sunday – 11 AM to 4 PM

HIV Alliance offers monkeypox screening and vax

Anyone interested in screening for the hMPXV vaccine, call 458-215-0081. Vaccines are currently limited in-clinic, but advocacy and other supports are ample. Click here for information on social gatherings, safer sex and monkeypox.

