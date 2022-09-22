Sickle cell initiative inspires African Americans to donate blood

The American Red Cross is seeking African American blood donors. It's part of an initiative, Joined by Blood, to help improve the health outcomes for people with sickle cell disease.

National Institutes of Health The inherited sickle cell disease distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent shaped.

Most who have sickle cell disease are of African descent. The inherited disorder distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent-shaped. These abnormal cells can’t carry oxygen to the tissue, and that causes severe pain.

Tahj Jones / Yvette Marie Miller MD, is Executive Medical Officer for the American Red Cross.

Dr. Yvette Marie Miller is Executive Medical Officer for the American Red Cross. She said the best treatment is transfusion. “One in three African American blood donors will donate a unit that is mostly compatible for a patient with sickle cell disease.”

That’s because African Americans’ healthy red blood cells have unique antigens making matches within the Black population more likely, Miller explained.

She said the initiative to inspire Black communities is working. Last year, The Red Cross saw a 60% increase in first time African American blood donors.

Ways to make an appointment for blood donation:

Visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find a donation opportunity near you. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Testing for sickle cell trait

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

More information about donating blood:

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.