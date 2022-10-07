© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lane County's newest homeless shelter honors the legacy of a Black pastor who "helped everyone," discriminated against none

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published October 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM PDT
Rev Aurthur J Shankle.jpg
The Shankle family
The new Shankle Brooklyn Street Shelter in Glenwood was named for the late Reverend Arthur Shankle and his wife Luvenia, who founded the Bethel Temple Church in the early 1960’s.

Lane County Health and Human Services has opened a new emergency homeless shelter in Glenwood. It’s located in a building that was once an African American church. The new shelter is named for the late Reverend Arthur Shankle and his wife Luvenia, who founded the Bethel Temple Church in the early 1960’s.

At a time when people of color faced overt racism and opposition simply to exist in Oregon, the Shankles created a sanctuary for the Black community. At Thursday’s dedication ceremony for the Shankle Brooklyn Street Shelter, speakers shared how the pastor’s legacy continues.

Quentin Reynolds with mic.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Quentin Reynolds is now the pastor at Bethel Temple Faith Ministries in Eugene. He grew up a member of Rev. Shankle's church on Brooklyn Street.
wheelchair gent on tour.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Taking a tour of the Shankle Brooklyn Street Shelter during the opening ceremony in Glenwood.
Michelle Shankle Brown with mic.jpg
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Michelle Shankle Brown is the daughter of Rev. Arthur and Luvenia Shankle, founders of the Bethel Temple Church.

That last voice was Lane County’s Jason Davis. We also heard from the current pastor of Bethel Temple Faith Ministries, Quentin Reynolds, a formerly homeless community member Phillip Rosenburg and Michelle Shankle Brown.

This audio postcard was produced by KLCC’s Tiffany Eckert.

News
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert