NWS issues several advisories for the coast, and wind advisory for the Willamette Valley

The National Weather Service has issued three weather advisories for the Oregon Coast today and tomorrow. A beach hazards statement, a coastal flood watch, and a high wind warning.

The beach hazards statement is in effect through Monday evening for the Central and Northern Oregon Coast.

Sneaker waves are possible. These can create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Use caution when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves and be especially watchful of children.

The coastal flood watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening. The National Weather Service says conditions are favorable for flooding to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

There is also a high wind advisory in effect from 10 pm Monday to 7 pm Tuesday on the North and Central Oregon Coast. Southwest winds could gust up to 65 miles per hour, up to 80 miles per hour possible on beaches and headlands.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Strong winds will initially be confined to beaches and headlands this evening, then are expected to spread into coastal communities after midnight. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and use caution if you must drive.

A wind advisory is also in effect for the central and south Willamette Valley from 2 am to 7 pm Tuesday. Winds 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected with gusts possible up to 50 miles per hour. Gusty winds can blow unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. People are advised to secure outdoor objects.

