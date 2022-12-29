© 2022 KLCC

KLCC Special Programming - The Biggest Local News Stories of 2022

KLCC | By Michael Dunne
Published December 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM PST
From the ongoing crisis of homelessness, the recall of a Eugene city council member, the midterm elections, The World Track Championships or the continuing healthcare battles of a triple-demic, 2022 provided no shortage of important news stories that impacted every corner of Oregon.

KLCC hosted a year-end media roundtable to discuss the biggest local stories of the year and their impact on the region.

The roundtable included the following journalists: Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, reporter from the Register Guard, Erin Tierney-Heggenstaller, Executive Editor of The Chronicle, Chris Lehman, Co-News Director and Political Reporter from KLCC, Camilla Mortensen, Editor of the Eugene Weekly.

In addition to discourse about the past year, the roundtable analyzed the state of the media in our region.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
See stories by Michael Dunne