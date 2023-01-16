Racial Justice grants to fund projects from and for BIPOC communities in Lane County

The United Way of Lane County has opened funding opportunities to support projects and initiatives that further the advancement of racial justice.

Grants will be prioritized for programs supporting a specific cultural community and organizations or projects led by people of color.

Siobhan Cancél is the Equity Coordinator for United Way. She said she’s inspired by the input coming from BIPOC communities-- as well as the donors who helped build the Racial Justice Fund.

Luis Romero / Siobhan Cancél connects with attendees as United Way’s Racial Justice Community Gathering in May 2022.

“We remember the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, who reminds us that an injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” she said. “And that the time is always right to do the right thing.”

Applications are due by January 30 and funding decisions will be announced this spring and summer.

These are one-year investments of up to $5,000 for program/project support or general operating support for initiatives advancing racial justice in Lane County. These grants can support individuals (with a fiscal sponsor), programs, or initiatives. Priorities for this grant opportunity have been shaped by conversations with local communities of color, with the intention of investing in grassroots initiatives and emerging programs.

United Way of Lane County Members of the Racial Justice committee outside the United Way of Lane County offices in Springfield.

More information about the grant and application can be found here: https://www.unitedwaylane.org/resources-for-community-partners.

