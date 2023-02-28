© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 28

KLCC | By KLCC
Published February 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM PST
Ice_Storm_ODOT.jpg
Ice storm on highway.
/
Oregon Dept. of Transportation

Updated 2/28/23 at 5:36 AM.

Snow mixed with rain overnight is causing delays, cancellations, and closures across the KLCC listening area. Revisit this page for updates throughout today.

Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.

Oregonians are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.

STATE:

COUNTIES / REGIONAL:

LANE COUNTY:

Blachly Sch. Dist. - Closed

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late. Schools open at 11:00.

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Oakridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Siuslaw SD97J - 2 Hours Late. Possible closure to be determined by 7am.

South Lane SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

BENTON COUNTY:
Alsea School District: 2 hour delay

COOS COUNTY:
Coos Bay Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

North Bend Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

South Coast ESD - 2 Hours Late

DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Days Creek Charter School - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Elkton Sch. Dist. - On 2 hour delay due to road conditions. We will update as conditions warrant.

Glide Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Oakland Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Roseburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Winston-Dillard Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

LINCOLN COUNTY:

LINN COUNTY:
Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. - All Lincoln County schools and buses will be on a 2-hour delay.

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Transportation:

News
KLCC
KLCC 89.7 FM is a public radio station in Eugene Oregon, licensed to Lane Community College.
See stories by KLCC