Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 28
Updated 2/28/23 at 5:36 AM.
Snow mixed with rain overnight is causing delays, cancellations, and closures across the KLCC listening area. Revisit this page for updates throughout today.
Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.
Oregonians are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.
STATE:
COUNTIES / REGIONAL:
LANE COUNTY:
Blachly Sch. Dist. - Closed
Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late. Schools open at 11:00.
Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Oakridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
Siuslaw SD97J - 2 Hours Late. Possible closure to be determined by 7am.
South Lane SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
BENTON COUNTY:
Alsea School District: 2 hour delay
COOS COUNTY:
Coos Bay Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
North Bend Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
South Coast ESD - 2 Hours Late
DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Days Creek Charter School - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Elkton Sch. Dist. - On 2 hour delay due to road conditions. We will update as conditions warrant.
Glide Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
Oakland Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
Roseburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.
Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Winston-Dillard Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
LINCOLN COUNTY:
LINN COUNTY:
Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. - All Lincoln County schools and buses will be on a 2-hour delay.
Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
Transportation: