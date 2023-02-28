Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Updated 2/28/23 at 5:36 AM.

Snow mixed with rain overnight is causing delays, cancellations, and closures across the KLCC listening area. Revisit this page for updates throughout today.

Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.

Oregonians are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.

STATE:

COUNTIES / REGIONAL:

LANE COUNTY:

Blachly Sch. Dist. - Closed

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late. Schools open at 11:00.

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Oakridge Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Siuslaw SD97J - 2 Hours Late. Possible closure to be determined by 7am.

South Lane SD - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

BENTON COUNTY:

Alsea School District: 2 hour delay

COOS COUNTY:

Coos Bay Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

North Bend Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

South Coast ESD - 2 Hours Late

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

Days Creek Charter School - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

Elkton Sch. Dist. - On 2 hour delay due to road conditions. We will update as conditions warrant.

Glide Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Oakland Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Roseburg Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Winston-Dillard Sch. Dist. - 3 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

LINCOLN COUNTY:

LINN COUNTY:

Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist. - All Lincoln County schools and buses will be on a 2-hour delay.

Santiam Canyon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late