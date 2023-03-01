© 2023 KLCC

News

Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Wednesday, Mar. 1

KLCC
Published March 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM PST
snow-covered trees line a two-land road, which is barely visible under the snow
ODOT
In this photo taken Feb. 23, 2023, snow-covered trees line an Oregon road.

Updated 3/1/23 at 5:51 am.

Wintery conditions are causing delays, cancellations, and closures across the KLCC listening area. Revisit this page for updates throughout today.

Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.

Oregonians are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.

STATE:
No closures at this time.

COUNTIES / REGIONAL:
Benton County offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

LANE COUNTY:
Siuslaw SD97J: 2 Hours Late

BENTON COUNTY:
Alsea School District: 2 Hour Delay

DOUGLAS COUNTY:
Roseburg Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes. Good morning. All schools will be operating on their normal schedules.

All South Umpqua Schools will be on a 2 hour delay due to icy roads in outlying areas. Buses will be on A.M. snow routes.

Sutherlin Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes

LINCOLN COUNTY:
Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist.: AM buses on snow routes

LINN COUNTY:
Central Electrical Training Center in Tangent: 2 Hour Delay

Oregon State University - Corvallis: Campus operations will have a two-hour delayed opening and will open at 10 a.m.

Private & Charter Schools:
Camas Valley Charter School: 2 Hour Delay, no preschool

Days Creek Charter School: Tiller Trail Bus#1 will use AM snow route

Transportation:
No closures at this time.

