'Abundance' book argues more is more in securing America's future

Host Robin Young speaks with Atlantic writer Derek Thompson about his new book “Abundance,” written with New York Times commentator Ezra Klein.

In the book, the two argue that in order to ensure a better future, America needs to build and invent more in order to combat problems such as affordable housing, climate change, and food and medicine inaccessibility.

Book excerpt: ‘Abundance’

By Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein

From “Abundance” by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. Copyright © 2025. Reprinted by permission of Avid Reader Press, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

