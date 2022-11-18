© 2022 KLCC

Embracing life as a late bloomer

By Katie Monteleone,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published November 18, 2022 at 5:57 AM PST

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Late Bloomers. Check out Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

For most of her life, writer Doree Shafrir felt like she was always falling behind her peers. She describes how she finally came around to accepting–even celebrating–life as a late bloomer.

About Doree Shafrir

Doree Shafrir is a journalist, author and podcaster. Her most recent book, a memoir titled Thanks for Waiting, is about her life as a late bloomer.

Shafrir writes for a newsletter called Thanks for Asking, in which she discusses life and motherhood. She also hosts two podcasts, Forever35 Podcast, a show about self-care, and Matt & Doree's Eggcellent Adventure Podcast, a personal show she co-hosts with her husband about their journey with IVF.

Shafrir lives in Los Angeles.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
