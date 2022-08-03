© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Published August 3, 2022 at 4:27 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

