Hawaii loves Spam — and now Spam is giving back

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hawaii loves Spam, and Spam is giving back. In response to wildfires, the maker of the salty shelf-stable pork product sent the equivalent of five truckloads of Spam to Maui. That's over a quarter of a million cans. Spam became popular during World War II and remains so. Hawaii has an annual festival surrounding the food. There's even a Restaurant Week experience called Can To Table. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

