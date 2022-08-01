Canadian company is looking for the world's first Chief Candy Officer

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

A Canadian candy company wants to make your childhood dreams come true. Candy Funhouse in Ontario posted a job opening for what it calls the world's first CCO, chief candy officer, to be tasked with taste testing thousands of sweet products each month. The company told CNBC that applicants as young as 5 can apply, and the job comes with a paycheck of up to 100 grand a year. Now, while it does come with a dental plan, I'd suggest toothbrushing - a lot of it.

