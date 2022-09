You could get paid $50,000 to move to Iceland and enjoy life

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. How'd you like to earn 50,000 bucks for just enjoying life? The Icelandic yogurt company Siggi says it'll pay someone to move to Iceland. You'd run the business' social media accounts and experience Iceland's new four-day workweek. Now, to qualify, you'd need to be a solid writer, a pretty good photographer, have a valid passport. And perhaps most importantly, you must want to live a simple life and enjoy nature.