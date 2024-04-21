© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Now that's a SMART puzzle

By Will Shortz
Published April 21, 2024 at 5:02 AM PDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word SMART. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters S-M-A-R-T.

For example, if the category were "Three-Syllable Girls' Names," you might say Samantha, Margaret, Abigail, Rosalyn, and Teresa.

Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be more than one answer.

1. Things seen in a hotel room

2. Place names in Canada

3. Brand names ending in X

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Bruce DeViller, of Brookfield, Ill. Think of a popular online service. Change the first letter to a Y and rearrange the result to get what this service provides.

Challenge answer: Venmo, money

Winner: Milo Fett of New Carlisle, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Think of a a major American corporation of the past (two words, 15 letters altogether). Change the last three letters in the second word the resulting phrase will name something that will occur later this year. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 25th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Games
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz