'Wait Wait' for Nov. 26, 2022: Happy Thanksgiving!

Bill and Peter are still passed out from all the turducken they ate, so while they sleep it off, we're revisiting some of our favorite moments from the past year, including Nathan Lane, Jeremy O. Harris, and Puja Patel.

Not My Job: Nathan Lane answers our questions about Nathan's Famous

Nathan Lane is a legendary actor of stage and screen, a three-time Tony Award winner and Emmy record-breaker. He's easily one of the world's most famous Nathans, but what does he know about Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Bluff the Listener

Our panelists Paula Poundstone, Maz Jobrani and Adam Burke read three stories about big solutions to small problems, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Pitchfork's Puja Patel answers three questions about first pitches

Pitchfork's Puja Patel went from being a young girl geeking out over Almost Famous to the editor-in-chief of the biggest name in music criticism. Now, we invite her on the show to talk about guilty pleasures, the subtleties of rating an album by decimal, and, somehow, the Chattanooga Choo-Choo.

Not My Job: We Quiz Graffiti Artist Darryl "Cornbread" McCray on the game of tag

Darryl "Cornbread" McCray is the widely considered the father of modern graffiti, having started tagging pretty much everywhere in Philly starting in the 1960s. He may know everything about tagging, but what does he know about the game of tag?

Not My Job: We Quiz playwright Jeremy O. Harris on the worst plays in sports history

Jeremy O. Harris is one of the world's most exciting playwrights, whose Slave Play netted a record-setting 12 Tony nominations. We invite him on to play a game we're calling, "You're a playwright, these guys play wrong!" Three questions about some of the worst plays in sports history.

