Sunday Puzzle: Battle of the Board Games

By Will Shortz
Published December 11, 2022 at 4:54 AM PST
On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a popular commercial game. Identify the games from their anagrams.

Ex. SIR + K --> RISK
1. ECU + L
2. ROSY + R
3. BOAT + O
4. CAN'T + A
5. JEAN + G
6. GLOBE + G
7. WRITES + T
8. UPSTREAM + O
9. OLYMPIAD + C
10. OPTICIAN + R & Y


Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. who runs the website Puzzleria! Name a symbol punctuation mark on a computer keyboard. Anagram it to get the brand name of a product you might buy at a grocery, in two words. What is it?

Challenge answer: Semicolon --> Molson Ice

Winner: Dan Peirce of Lincoln, Mass.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Warren Bergmann, of Neenah, Wis. Listen carefully: Many people carry _____ (4-letter word) in a _____ (5-letter word) to make _____ (9-letter word). You can rearrange the letters of the first two words (the 4- and 5-letter ones) to get the last word (the 9-letter one). What words are these?

If you know the answer to this week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
