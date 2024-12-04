© 2024 KLCC

When Kendrick Lamar claimed the top-5 spots, it sent Shaboozey down to No. 6

By Stephen Thompson
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:08 AM PST

Kendrick Lamar's new album "GNX" is not only No. 1 in the country, five of its songs hold down the top-five spots on the singles charts.

Stephen Thompson
