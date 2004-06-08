© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Kinky Friedman, Texas Funnyman

By Ketzel Levine
Published June 8, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Kinky Friedman at his Texas ranch.
Kinky Friedman at his Texas ranch.

Kinky Friedman used to perform offbeat country songs with his band, the Texas Jewboys. He later turned to writing mysteries. Now he wants to be governor of Texas. His slogan for the 2006 campaign: "How Hard Can It Be?"

Friedman's platform includes outlawing cat declawing. In addition, "we'll have the Texas peace corps, which is not an oxymoron," he says. "And remember, I'm a Jew. I'll hire good people."

NPR's Ketzel Levine visits Friedman at his ranch north of San Antonio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Ketzel Levine
NPR Senior Correspondent Ketzel Levine reports for Morning Edition.