Poor Ticket Sales Nix Lollapalooza Fest Revival

As the assistant managing editor overseeing NPR News’ arts coverage, Bill Wyman and his staff offer listeners thoughtful and in-depth reporting on film, the fine arts, the performing arts, media, Internet culture, and digital technology. Wyman joined NPR in 2003.
Madeleine Brand
Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).