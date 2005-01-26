© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Gallery Discovers Last Known Mozart Painting

Published January 26, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

The Gemaeldegalerie, an art gallery in Berlin, recently announced the discovery of a painting depicting composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Painted in 1790 by the German artist Johann Georg Edlinger, the work is probably the last portrait of the composer, according to art experts. Mozart died on Dec. 5, 1791.

The painting goes on display at the Gemaeldegalerie on Jan. 27, the composer's birthday.

