The Walkmen, Back with 'Hundred Miles'

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Published June 28, 2006
<em>A Hundred Miles Off</em> is the third release from New York-based rockers, the Walkmen.
A bunch of friends from high school form a band. They share the rock-and-roll dream of getting heard, and against long odds, it happens.

Then many bands live the rock-and-roll nightmare: They spend years trying to replicate that initial success.

This could have happened to the Walkmen -- which formed when most of its members were in high school in Washington, D.C. -- but it didn't. The band has just released its third CD, A Hundred Miles Off.

