Indie rock heroes Yo La Tengo are known for confounding expectations with each new album -- sometimes it's organ-based moody pop-rock worthy of Burt Bacharach, sometimes it's a long, droning, guitar-god freakout. On their best albums, it's both.

Their new CD lives up to its curious title: I Am Not Afraid Of You And I Will Beat Your Ass. Rolling Stone writer Christian Hoard has a review.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.