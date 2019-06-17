Updated April 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM ET

Where heavy metal, heady psych, dreamy ambient, furious punk, chooglin' rock, twinkly emo and cotton-candy pop music all come to freak out. All of these disparate sounds make sense in the brain of NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and are documented on his Viking's Choice newsletter

April 19 Mixtape

Straw Man Army, "State of the Art"

Selene Saint-Aimé, "Indigo Bay"

Siw Sjöberg, "Hallelujah"

Jae Skeese, "Double Nickel at MSG"

Point No Point, "Are You OK?"

Shin Otowa, "赤い鳥 (Red Bird)"

Andrew Tuttle, "Overnight's a Weekend"

X.Y.R., "Thirumalai Kovil Steps"

Maserati, "The Width of the Atlantic"

The Gritness Acoustronics, "I Walk"

TiRon & Ayomari, "®ADIO"

Noori & His Dorpa Band, "Al Amal"

Valentina Magaletti, "She/Her/Gone"

Doronco Gumo, "Elastic Plastic Erotic"

Phelimuncasi, "I don't feel my legs"

Naja Naja, "Dong Dong"

Warthog, "Four Walls"

Daou, "Sauldre"

SAULT, "Solar"

Ches Smith, "Clear Major"

Amaria Hamadalher, "Tarhanine"

Sundance, "Buster"

Black to Comm, "Tu n'es pas trop à aimer"

Muzzix, "Radiolarians 7"

High Vis, "Talk for Hours"

Clot, "Cerebral Calamity"

Wormrot, "When Talking Fails, It's Time for Violence"

Home is Where (feat. Pierce Jordan), "creationish"

ЯДОХИМИКАТ, "Доза Есть Доза"

Faxed Head, "Gore and Guts"

