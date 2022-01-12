© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Moonchild (feat. Lalah Hathaway), 'Tell Him'

XPN | By John Morrison
Published January 12, 2022 at 8:25 AM PST

"Tell Him," the latest single from L.A.-based alternative R&B trio Moonchild, is a bittersweet re-telling of love gone sour. Over a bouncy, drum-heavy groove and dreamy keys, lead singer Amber Navran fights with everything she's got to put things back in order: "I give him the food I'm making I give him the money I'm saving / He won't hear a thing I'm saying / Just wanna make it right." Soon, soul vocal legend Lalah Hathaway joins the conversation, urging Narvan to communicate her discontent with the simple line, "You gonna have to tell him," providing an aching snapshot of a relationship in the midst of collapse.

Copyright 2022 XPN

NPR Music
John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.