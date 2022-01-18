© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Jenny Hval, 'Year of Love'

By Hazel Cills
Published January 18, 2022 at 7:32 AM PST

While self-aware musings about corporate exploitation and the futility of "wellness" bubbled up last year in the music of Top 40 artists like Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo, no musician has yet to dissect the feminine body's currency and pliancy under capitalism quite like Jenny Hval. Across her avant-garde pop music, the Norwegian artist has smartly deconstructed concepts including the societal aims of "self-care" and the vampire as a vehicle of desire, but always with a playful, seductive rigor.

On her new song "Year of Love," Hval deconstructs herself, a married woman, in the midst of shakily assimilating into what she describes as a "normcore institution." "In the year of love I signed a deal with the patriarchy," Hval sings over surprisingly jazzy, upbeat organ and plucky guitar, zooming out to frame her nuptials as a production in which she's merely a stagehand. But by the song's end those cheery, steady instrumentals build and blur together with intensity, a reminder that even the most controlled performances can belie a deeper turmoil.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Hazel Cills