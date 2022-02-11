Ian Noe, 'River Fool'

Eastern Kentucky singer-songwriter Ian Noe is a storytelling troubadour in the tradition of Steve Goodman and John Prine. "River Fool" — from the forthcoming album River of Fools & Mountains Saints — is an exemplary starting point for Noe's Appalachian tales. His drawl is warm and augmented with stunning back porch harmonies. The seamless interplay between Noe's acoustic guitar playing and John James Tourville's fiddle playing is hypnotic. Mostly, it's the kind of song that says, "Come on in, grab a beverage and let me tell you a story," that you'll want to stay all day for.

Copyright 2022 XPN