Andy Shauf, 'Jacob Rose'

Andy Shauf has an uncanny ability to create characters. His subjects, full of depth and relatability, are ripe for exploring the human condition both large and small. In "Jacob Rose," the titular fellow lets curiosity get the best of him, and thoughts about the potential uses of kitchen knives lead to predictable injury. Shauf's embarrassed Rose represents all of us who possess seemingly innocent ideas that go just a little too far, until we're back to reality, nursing our figurative (or literal) wounds looking for a better excuse than, "I got hurt stabbing the backyard."

