Michael Lee Cyrus, 72: Andy Williams' 'Love is a Many-Splendored Thing'

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.

My father had a deep love of oldies: His mother died when he was 13 and his music likes stunted after that, so he was a huge fan of older music. He loved this song because it reminded him of his mom, how love is multifaceted and how it's critical to be brave enough to love in life, even when it pains you to. He also told me, "Don't let a bitter plant take root." I think that always ties back to his belief that love was an important blessing that more people needed to have in their lives. —Marissa Cyrus, daughter

