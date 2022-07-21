LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. There have been a few college courses on some of the biggest stars of our time. People have studied icons like Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Now Texas State University is creating a class on pop star Harry Styles. Students will learn about the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity. That includes discussions of gender, sexuality and race. Sign me up. It's MORNING EDITION.

