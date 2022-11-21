Santigold: Tiny Desk Concert

The Tiny Desk often forces radical changes to an artist's sound and style, but Santigold faced more than most. There was the live band assembled for the occasion, which included George Lewis Jr. (aka Twin Shadow) on bass and drummer Chuck Treece, who's worked with everyone from Bad Brains to Billy Joel. There was the lack of a microphone — and, by extension, vocal amplification — not to mention the fact that, as Santigold herself noted, "I don't know what I'm doing up here with no dancers."

Fortunately, Santi White has been revising and reinventing her sound for two decades now. If anything, performing her genre-straddling R&B and electro-pop with a live band represented a return to roots, given that she'd spent the early 2000s singing in the punk band Stiffed — with Treece on drums, in fact. Everything about this set feels like the culmination of hard work, from the custom arrangements to the singer's hair/hat combo, an architectural marvel that warrants closer inspection. Given that Santigold had canceled her North American tour weeks earlier — she flew into D.C. for this occasion — it's a wonder her Tiny Desk debut even happened. Thank goodness it did.

SET LIST

"L.E.S. Artistes"

"I'm A Lady"

"Shake"

"Fall First"

"Ain't Got Enough"

MUSICIANS

Santigold (Santi White): vocals

Ray Brady: guitar, synth

Chuck Treece: drums

George Lewis Jr. (Twin Shadow): bass

Melanie Nyema: background vocals

Stephany Mora: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Abby O'Neill

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Michael Zamora, Sofia Seidel

Audio Assistant: Natasha Branch

Production Assistant: Jill Britton

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.