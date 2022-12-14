SZA, 'F2F'

After making game-changing waves in the R&B space, SZA proves her nihilistic pen game fits just as well in the pop-rock world — not that it needs proving, given that rock is a Black-born art form with roots in rhythm and blues — invoking the angst, anarchy and audacity of pop-punk predecessors like Fefe Dobson or even Avril Lavigne. Each line of "F2F" fires off shots like a bubblegum-filled bazooka aimed right between the eyes of her former love. But the song is really about her, and her willingness to do anything not to think about him anymore. From the very beginning, SZA relishes her role as the toxic ex, letting each admission fly, fueled by electric guitars and a devilish smirk. "Get a rise outta watchin you fall / Get a kick outta missing your calls," twirls the chorus. "I f*** him cause I really miss you / I f*** him to forget you." If the mission is chaos, SZA is more than up for the task.

