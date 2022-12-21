NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Fi O'Reilly

Like so many others, my 2022 featured a lot of Bad Bunny, but in between "Después de la Playa" and "Neverita," I found plenty of moments to explore other fabulous releases. Tragically, it won't all fit here. Blessedly, plenty of it does! So please enjoy my (abridged, alphabetically ordered) soundtrack for taking the bus, visiting the post office or indulging in the profound luxury of solo museum trips!

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• 5 Seconds of Summer, 5SOS5

• Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti • Fontaines D.C., Skinty Fia • Joyce, Natureza • Mali Obomsawin, Sweet Tooth

• Moura, Axexan, espreitan • Rauw Alejandro, SATURNO • Rico Nasty, Las Ruinas • Telefís, a hAon • Villano Antillo, La Sustancia X

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Alejandra Robles, "Las Joyas de Oaxaca: Los Zancudos de Zaachila"

• FIDLAR, "Sand on the Beach"

• Gotopo, "Maravilla En La Desgracia"

• Lynks, "Hey Joe (Relax)"

• The Mary Wallopers, "Lots of Little Soldiers"

• Natalia Lafourcade, "María la Curandera"

• sapu punk, maquina de emociones & soñez, "y que"

• Seba Otero & Rafa Pabön, "Guapea"

• Sistema de entretenimiento, "Su cuerpo está a punto de explotar"

• Trueno & Victor Heredia, "TIERRA ZANTA"

