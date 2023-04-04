© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Teezo Touchdown, 'Familiarity'

By Pilar Galvan
Published April 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT

Teezo Touchdown's latest single, "Familiarity," is a personal track that fuses together the defiant sounds of pop-punk and underground hip-hop. Teezo ruminates on what it means to chase his dreams and avoid the pitfalls of complacency; the song is a call to those coming-of-age young adults moving out of their parents' home and trying to balance a low-paying 9-to-5 job with their passions.

Teezo's exuberant lyricism is infectious as the track's retro guitar riff slides into echoing sentiments backed by a garage-rock kick. Teezo simulates an argument with his father who hopelessly proclaims, "I believe in aliens / I don't believe in luck." Teezo perseveres: "I'm running, grinding, jumping, climbing but I still feel stuck. / I know that Imma make it, baby, no if, ands or buts. / I know that I'm a superstar but no one's looking up." Cruising into the chorus with clarity, he ascends, confronting a hard decision between doing what you love and doing what is expected of you. Teezo's choice goes without saying.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Pilar Galvan
Pilar Galvan (she/her) is a reporter whose work focuses on the intersections of media and culture. She is passionate about film, music and sports. She recently graduated from Yale University where she double majored in anthropology, specializing in ethnomusicology, and art, concentrating in digital media. She previously worked in digital media at art institutions including MoMA PS1 in Queens, NY, and the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon, Portugal.