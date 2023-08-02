© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Obongjayar: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT

When I got downstairs to greet Obongjayar and his bandmates at NPR headquarters, they had already found their way over to some stationary bikes near the lobby to get the adrenaline pumping. OB and crew seemed shy but ready for this moment. During the show, I witnessed my colleagues go from wiping away tears to bouncing and clapping within a matter of minutes. That emotional balance is Obongjayar's Tiny Desk in a nutshell. He gave us everything.

The Nigerian-born, London-based Steven Umoh beelined it straight to the desk to dial in with the band. His towering presence, juxtaposed with a high-register tone that sometimes dips into a low growl, simply commands attention. I first learned of Obongjayar through Little Simz. He was featured on "Point and Kill," which they performed for a Tiny Desk home concert in 2021. The following year, he dropped his debut album Some Nights I Dream of Doors. While most of the set focused on the best of Some Nights..., he also plays the newly released "Just Cool" before closing with the awe-inspiring protest cut, "Message in a Hammer."

SET LIST

  • "Sugar"

  • "Frens"

  • "Just Cool"

  • "I Wish It Was Me"

  • "Message in a Hammer"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Obongjayar: lead vocal

  • Sam Jones: drums

  • Ciaran Corr: guitar

  • Mutale Chashi: bass, keys

  • Elias Atkinson: trumpet

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen

  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

  • Audio Assistant: Kwesi Lee

  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

  • Photographer: Keren Carrión

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Music
    Bobby Carter
    Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
    See stories by Bobby Carter