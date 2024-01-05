Tiny Desk Premiere: Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East

From the very first note, Sunny Jain's music promotes the idea of not just crossing boundaries but obliterating them all together.

The percussionist, composer and bandleader has roots in South Asia and his band and album Wild Wild East are expertly adept at infusing the sounds and melodies of that part of the world into an intense yet joyful performance. There are references to his parents' journey to the U.S., Sufi dance music and the mash-up of Bollywood and the Italian westerns of the 1960s.

Sunny Jain's latest musical exploration is another road taken from his days leading the Brooklyn bhangra band Red Baraat (which did an explosive Tiny Desk concert in 2017) and if you listen closely you'll hear how unique his musical vision is. In fact, if his musical projects were actual travel junkets, I would whip out my passport and jump on board as soon as I could.

SET LIST

"Immigrant Warrior"

"Brooklyn Dhamal"

"Wild Wild East"

"Blackwell"



MUSICIANS

Sunny Jain: drumset, dhol drum

Ben Parag: vocals

Alison Shearer: soprano saxophone, alto saxophone, flute

Almog Sharvit: bass

Shubh Saran: guitar



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Felix Contreras, Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Catie Dull, Maia Stern

Audio Assistant: Phil Edfors

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

