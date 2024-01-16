It's an EGOT for Elton John

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Elton John has achieved a new status.

JUANA SUMMERS:

And, no, we do not mean knighthood. He got that back in 1998.

SHAPIRO: Sir Elton John became the 19th person ever to become an EGOT winner. That is an artist who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

SUMMERS: He was waiting for an Emmy to finish out that set. And last night...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CAROL BURNETT: And the Emmy goes to "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium."

(APPLAUSE)

SUMMERS: ...He won for outstanding variety special, filmed during his last show in North America at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM")

ELTON JOHN: (Singing) So goodbye, yellow brick road, where the dogs of society howl.

SHAPIRO: Elton John couldn't be at the Emmys to accept the award. He is recovering from knee surgery. But in a statement, he said that he was incredibly grateful and humbled.

SUMMERS: He started collecting for the EGOT back in 1987, when he won his first Grammy for "That's What Friends Are For," a collaboration with Dionne Warwick and friends.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR")

STEVIE WONDER: (Singing) Keep smiling. Keep shining, knowing you can always count on me for sure 'cause I tell you that's what friends are for.

SHAPIRO: In 1995, he earned his first Oscar for "The Lion King's" "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?"

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE TONIGHT?")

JOHN: (Singing) And can you feel the love tonight? It is where we are.

SUMMERS: And in 2000, he took home a Tony for best original score for the musical "Aida."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MY STRONGEST SUIT")

SHERIE RENE SCOTT: (As Amneris, singing) I would rather wear a barrel than conservative apparel, for dress has always been my strongest suit.

SHAPIRO: Elton John is the third pop star to complete the EGOT set, in good company with Jennifer Hudson and John Legend.

(SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM")

JOHN: (Vocalizing). (Singing) What do you think you'll do then? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

