What song reminds you of Mom?

With Mother's Day rapidly approaching, we're once again thinking of all the things our moms did and still do for us. For many, the (incredibly long) list includes all the amazing music they shared, or that otherwise remind us of them. So, we want to know: What song reminds you of your mom? (It's a question we've asked a handful of times over the years.)

Record a voice memo telling us about it and email it to us at allsongs@npr.org. We'll share select stories and songs in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Be sure to tell us:

Your first name and where you're calling from

The name of the song and artist

Why it reminds you of your mom or what's special about it to you

If you prefer, you can also tell us about it with the simple form below:

