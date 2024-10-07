Eladio Carrión: Tiny Desk Concert

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

English language hip-hop and Latin trap exist in two separate dimensions; Kansas-born, Puerto Rico-raised Eladio Carrión embodies both and neither at once. That’s perhaps a poetic reflection of a childhood spent as a military brat, moving from state to state, across the country that colonized his family’s island before settling back in Humacao. At the Tiny Desk, Carrión wasted no time putting that multicultural flow on full blast.

He kicked things off with a victory lap on “Gladiador,” leading straight into a keys-heavy arrangement of “Air France” and then the delightful staccato of “Tata” off his 2021 album Monarca. As if “Where my lil mamas at today?” wasn’t a perfect enough line to warm up the crowd, he carried on with the bilingual bars of “Hey Lil Mama,” seamlessly transitioning into a glorious trap-rock rendition of his 2022 hit “Mbappe.” Carrión’s studio collaborators include some of the biggest names in rap and reggaeton, but his only guest at El Tiny, rising Spanish singer Lia Kali, brought a new level of magnetism to the performance, demonstrating how the uncategorizable Carrión can’t help but keep us on our toes with his every move.

SET LIST

“Gladiador”

“Air France”

“Tata”

“Hey Lil Mama”

“Mbappe”

“Me Muero” (with Lia Kali)

“Luchas Mentales”

“Mama's Boy”

MUSICIANS

Eladio Carrión: lead vocals

Lia Kali: vocals

Diamond Johnson: drums

Damien “Dammo” Farmer: bass

Jason Taylor: keys

Corey Isaiah Cooper: guitar

LaMar “MyGuyMars” Edwards: keys

Larrance “Rance 1500” Dopson: percussion

Devin Velez: background vocals

Alexandria Dopson: background vocals

Tayler Green: background vocals

Faahz: beat box

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Elle Mannion

Photographer: Keren Carrion

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR